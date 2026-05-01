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Why The UK Raised Its Terror Threat Level To Severe

By Aditi Khanna
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 01, 2026 09:21 IST

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Following antisemitic stabbings in London, the UK has raised its terror threat level to 'severe', indicating a heightened risk of terrorist attacks.

Key Points

  • The UK's terror threat level has been elevated to 'severe' following recent antisemitic stabbings in London.
  • The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre cited a rise in Islamist and extreme right-wing terrorist threats as the reason for the upgrade.
  • The UK government has announced increased investment to protect Jewish communities, including funding for policing and security.
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood urged the public to remain vigilant and report any concerns to the police.

The UK's terror threat level has been raised from "substantial" to "severe", which means an attack is highly likely, after the antisemitic stabbings in north-west London.

The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC), an intelligence body linked to the UK's security service that assesses the country's terrorist threats, said the upgrade on Thursday was not solely based on terror attack in Golders Green a day earlier.

 

Rising Terror Threats in the UK

It said the threat had been rising for some time, driven by a rise in broader Islamist and extreme right-wing terrorist threats from individuals and small groups based in the UK.

"Today, the national threat level has increased to 'severe', which means a terrorist attack is considered highly likely," said UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

"I know this will be a source of concern to many, particularly amongst our Jewish community, who have suffered so much.

Government Response to Increased Threat

"The government has today announced a significant increase in investment to protect our Jewish communities, with record funding for policing and security at synagogues, schools and community centres. And we will do everything in our power to rid society of the evil of antisemitism," she said.

The terror threat level had been at substantial, which means an attack was likely, but has now been raised further. Severe is one level lower than the highest in the five-point scale, where "critical" signifies that a terror attack is "highly likely in the near future".

"As the threat level rises, I urge everyone to be vigilant, as they go about their daily lives, and report any concerns they have to the police," Mahmood added.

It came after two Jewish men, aged 76 and 34, were stabbed on the street. A 45-year-old Somalia-born British male suspect remains in custody following his arrest at the scene.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Aditi Khanna in London
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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