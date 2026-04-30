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Why UK Raised Terror Threat Level To Severe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 22:56 IST

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Following antisemitic stabbings and rising threats, the UK has raised its terror threat level to 'severe', indicating a high likelihood of an attack.

Key Points

  • The UK terror threat level has been raised from 'substantial' to 'severe'.
  • The increased threat level follows antisemitic stabbings in north-west London.
  • The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre cites a rise in Islamist and extreme right-wing threats.
  • The UK government is increasing investment to protect Jewish communities.
  • The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any concerns to the police.

The UK's terror threat level was on Thursday raised from "substantial" to "severe", which means an attack is highly likely, after the antisemitic stabbings in north-west London.

Rising Terrorist Threats in the UK

The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC), an intelligence body linked to the UK's security service that assesses the country's terrorist threats, said the upgrade was not solely based on Wednesday's terror attack in Golders Green.

 

It said the threat had been rising for some time, driven by a rise in broader Islamist and extreme right-wing terrorist threats from individuals and small groups based in the UK.

Government Response to Increased Threat

"Today, the national threat level has increased to 'severe', which means a terrorist attack is considered highly likely," said UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

"I know this will be a source of concern to many, particularly amongst our Jewish community, who have suffered so much.

"The government has today announced a significant increase in investment to protect our Jewish communities, with record funding for policing and security at synagogues, schools and community centres. And we will do everything in our power to rid society of the evil of antisemitism," she said.

Understanding the UK Threat Levels

The terror threat level had been at substantial, which means an attack was likely, but has now been raised further. Severe is one level lower than the highest in the five-point scale, where "critical" signifies that a terror attack is "highly likely in the near future".

"As the threat level rises, I urge everyone to be vigilant, as they go about their daily lives, and report any concerns they have to the police," Mahmood added.

Details of the London Stabbing Incident

It came after two Jewish men, aged 76 and 34, were stabbed on the street. A 45-year-old Somalia-born British male suspect remains in custody following his arrest at the scene.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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