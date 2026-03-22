UK submarine with Tomahawk missiles arrives near Hormuz

The vessel is said to have departed from the Australian city of Perth on March 6 and is believed to be taking up a strategic position in the northern Arabian Sea.

IMAGE: Tankers sail in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman's Musandam governance, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

A nuclear-powered British submarine, the HMS Anson, has reportedly arrived in the Arabian Sea, according to Al Jazeera, citing a report by the Daily Mail. The deployment comes as the United States threatens to escalate military operations against Iran, marking a significant increase in Western naval presence in the region.

Key Points The vessel is said to have departed from the Australian city of Perth on March 6 and is believed to be taking up a strategic position in the northern Arabian Sea.

The HMS Anson is fitted with "Tomahawk Block IV land-attack missiles" with a range of 1,600 km and "Spearfish heavyweight torpedoes," providing formidable offensive capabilities.

This maritime deployment coincides with major political shifts in London, where the UK has approved expanded access for the United States to use British military bases.

The vessel is said to have departed from the Australian city of Perth on March 6 and is believed to be taking up a strategic position in the northern Arabian Sea.

This area is "near the Strait of Hormuz," as noted in the Daily Mail report shared by Al Jazeera.

Equipped with advanced weaponry, the HMS Anson is fitted with "Tomahawk Block IV land-attack missiles" with a range of 1,600 km and "Spearfish heavyweight torpedoes," providing formidable offensive capabilities.

This maritime deployment coincides with major political shifts in London, where the United Kingdom has approved expanded access for the United States to use British military bases. According to CNN, these facilities will be utilised for strikes targeting Iranian missile sites linked to attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

British ministers agreed on Friday to broaden the scope of US operations to include "defensive operations to degrade the missile sites and capabilities being used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz."

The UK had earlier restricted such access to operations aimed at preventing Iranian missile launches that directly threatened British lives or interests. Despite the expansion, CNN reported, citing a Downing Street spokesperson, that the government's broader stance remains unchanged.

Ministers reiterated that the UK remains committed to defending its people and allies while "not getting drawn into the wider conflict."

However, the policy shift has met with internal political resistance. Conservative Party leader and Leader of the Opposition, Kemi Badenoch, criticised the move as the "Mother of all U-turns" in a social media post.

This domestic friction follows warnings from Tehran, where Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi cautioned that the UK's decision to grant Washington access to its bases would be viewed as "participation in aggression."

Responding to Tehran's warning, a Downing Street spokesperson clarified that the UK permitted US access "for a specific defensive and limited purpose" following Iranian strikes across the Middle East.

While British Prime Minister Keir Starmer initially rejected Washington's request, citing legal concerns, CNN reported that he later joined the defensive response after British military assets in the Middle East came under attack.