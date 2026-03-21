Trump signals winding down Iran ops as US sends more troops

In a post on Truth Social, Trump outlined key goals of the campaign, including degrading Iran's missile capabilities, dismantling its defence industrial base, eliminating naval and air power, preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear capability, and protecting United States allies such as Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump gestures as he steps from Air Force One upon his arrival in West Palm Beach, Florida, on March 20, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Key Points Trump says US is close to achieving Iran war objectives and may wind down operations.

Simultaneously, US is sending 3 ships and 2,500 Marines, raising troop presence beyond 50,000.

CENTCOM claims thousands of Iranian targets hit; over 120 naval assets destroyed.

Iran-Israel conflict intensifies; drone and missile attacks continue across the region.

Rising oil prices and global tensions prompt US to ease some sanctions on Iranian oil.

United States President Donald Trump has said the United States is 'very close' to achieving its objectives against Iran and is considering winding down military operations in the Middle East, even as Washington, DC continues to bolster its military presence in the region.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump outlined key goals of the campaign, including degrading Iran's missile capabilities, dismantling its defence industrial base, eliminating naval and air power, preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear capability, and protecting United States allies such as Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The remarks come amid an intensifying conflict in West Asia, with the three-week-long war showing no signs of easing.

Iran has continued missile attacks on Israel, while Saudi Arabia reported intercepting multiple drones targeting its oil-rich eastern region.

US sends more troops to the Gulf region

Despite Trump's stated intent to wind down operations, the US is deploying three additional amphibious assault ships and around 2,500 Marines to the region, adding to over 50,000 troops already stationed there.

Officials said earlier that another contingent of 2,500 Marines had also been redirected from the Pacific.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces have struck thousands of Iranian targets under 'Operation Epic Fury', including command centres, missile systems, and military infrastructure. The strikes also targeted the Esfahan Khomeynishahr drone production facility, known for producing Shahed attack drones.

According to the Pentagon, US forces have damaged or sunk over 120 Iranian naval vessels, including all 11 submarines, significantly weakening Tehran's maritime capabilities.

The escalation follows Iranian threats to target recreational and tourist sites globally, further heightening tensions.

At the same time, global oil prices have surged, impacting financial markets, prompting the US administration to ease sanctions on Iranian oil shipments already at sea to stabilise fuel prices.

While Trump has ruled out deploying ground troops in Iran for now, he has maintained that all options remain open.

The US and Israel have cited multiple objectives for the campaign, ranging from curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions to weakening its leadership, though no clear end to hostilities is currently in sight.