Bulk carrier targeted by 'unknown projectile' off UAE coast; crew safe

The UK Maritime Trade Operations issued a warning noting that the incident took place approximately 15 nautical miles north of Sharjah.

IMAGE: A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

A commercial vessel has reported an explosion in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz following an attack by what has been described by British maritime authorities as an "unknown projectile" off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

Key Points The UK Maritime Trade Operations issued a warning noting that the incident took place approximately 15 nautical miles north of Sharjah.

The agency confirmed that the report involved a bulk carrier travelling through the critical shipping lanes of the Gulf.

The Master of a bulk carrier reported an explosion from an unknown projectile in close proximity to the vessel," the statement read.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations issued a warning noting that the incident took place approximately 15 nautical miles north of Sharjah.

The agency confirmed that the report involved a bulk carrier travelling through the critical shipping lanes of the Gulf.

According to the maritime advisory, the vessel's leadership confirmed the blast occurred in the immediate vicinity of the ship. "UKMTO has received a report of an incident 15NM north of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

The Master of a bulk carrier reported an explosion from an unknown projectile in close proximity to the vessel," the statement read.

Authorities have confirmed that there were no casualties among the ship's personnel during the strike. "All crew are reported safe. Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," the agency added.

While the source of the projectile has not been identified and no group has yet claimed responsibility, the incident follows a period of extreme regional volatility.

Iran has recently been targeting vessels associated with the United States and Israel, causing significant disruption to oil and gas transit through the waterway, which accounts for nearly a fifth of the global energy supply.

The strike occurred shortly after US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning regarding the maritime blockade. In a social media post, the President threatened to target Iranian infrastructure if the waterway is not cleared for transit.

"If Iran doesn't fully open, without threat, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 hours from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various power plants, starting with the biggest one first!" Trump stated.

In response to the escalating threats to maritime commerce, G7 foreign ministers have indicated their readiness to intervene to safeguard energy flows.

The ministers stated they "express support to our partners in the region" following what they characterised as acts of aggression by Iran and its affiliated proxies.