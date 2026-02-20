UK police continue search of ex-prince Andrew's former home

Amidst allegations of misconduct in public office, the UK police continue to search Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge, intensifying the investigation into his past role as UK Trade Envoy and potential links to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

IMAGE: Britain's King Charles III with his younger brother Andrew. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points UK police are investigating ex-prince Andrew for alleged misconduct in public office, focusing on his time as UK Trade Envoy.

The investigation follows the release of Jeffrey Epstein files and potential breaches of duty by Andrew.

Police are searching Andrew's former home, Royal Lodge, as part of the ongoing investigation.

King Charles III has stated that the "law must take its course" regarding his brother's situation.

Andrew's arrest marks a significant moment for the British monarchy, drawing criticism from anti-monarchy activists.

The UK police investigating allegations of misconduct in public office against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles III's younger brother, continue to carry out searches at his former home of Royal Lodge on the Windsor Castle estate on Friday.

Andrew, who was arrested in a dramatic swoop on his 66th birthday on Thursday morning, was released "under investigation" after 11 hours of questioning by Thames Valley Police and returned to his Wood Farm home on Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Search ongoing at Royal Lodge

The police confirmed that their search of the particular property, where he had recently moved, is now complete, but the search at the Royal Lodge in Berkshire remains ongoing.

Following the unprecedented development of the eighth in line to the British throne being arrested, King Charles issued a statement to stress that the "law must take its course" and proceeded with his pre-scheduled royal engagements.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," the 77-year-old monarch said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

His brother's arrest came in the wake of shocking allegations over the past few weeks as files related to the late American sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, were released by the US Department of Justice.

The police are believed to be investigating breaches related to his term as the UK's Trade Envoy between 2001 and 2011, when he may have shared privileged government information inappropriately.

Legal Perspectives on the Investigation

"Misconduct in public office is a serious common law offence which requires prosecutors to show that a public officer deliberately breached their duty in a way that represents a serious abuse of public trust," said Simarjot Singh Judge, founder and managing partner of Judge Law.

The Indian-origin legal expert stressed that an arrest is only part of the investigative process and if confidential reports were shared, investigators would need to examine their classification, whether there was authorisation, and the intent behind any disclosure.

"If sensitive government material was shared without proper authority, the question would be whether that amounted to a deliberate breach of official duty. Prosecutors would need to establish intent, seriousness and whether the conduct crossed the threshold into criminal wrongdoing," he explained.

Police procedure

The police must now gather and assess evidence before deciding whether the case meets the charging threshold and to secure a conviction, prosecutors must prove that the individual was acting in an official capacity at the time and that the alleged misconduct was deliberate.

"It is not enough for there to have been an error of judgment -- the conduct must be willful and sufficiently serious," added Judge.

Andrew, who had been stripped of all his royal titles of prince and duke of York by the king last year, has consistently and strenuously denied any wrongdoing.

Impact on the Monarchy and Public Reaction

His arrest is a devastating blow for the monarchy as it marks the first time a senior member of the British royal family has been taken into police custody in modern history.

Anti-monarchy activists have pounced on this as a major win for their Republican cause.

"Charles and William should stand together in front of the cameras. They need to make a full statement and answer questions from journalists," said Graham Smith, CEO of Republic, a group which has claimed credit for the arrest of Andrew after "instigating a private prosecution when the police were reluctant to investigate".

"They must address what they knew and when, how Andrew's conduct was unreported for so long. And they must recognise the plight of the victims of Epstein's crimes and speak up on the need for accountability and justice," he said.