Prince Andrew, King Charles's brother, arrested over 'misconduct' amid Epstein row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 19, 2026 16:33 IST
February 19, 2026 16:33 IST

Prince Andrew, also known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid allegations of sharing confidential information during his time as a trade envoy, sparking a major investigation.

Key Points

  • Prince Andrew, also known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
  • The arrest follows allegations that Prince Andrew shared confidential information during his tenure as a trade envoy.
  • The investigation involves searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.
  • Emails from the recently released Epstein files suggest Prince Andrew shared confidential details of investment opportunities.
  • As a former trade envoy, Prince Andrew had a duty of confidentiality regarding sensitive commercial and political information.

Britain's Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of 'misconduct' in public office, the BBC reports.

The police statement on the arrest as reproduced by the BBC says: "As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk."

"The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court." 

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appears to have knowingly shared confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein from his official work as trade envoy in 2010 and 2011, according to material in the latest release of files in the US seen by the BBC.

Emails from the recently-released batch of Epstein files show the former prince passing on reports of visits to Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam and confidential details of investment opportunities.

Under official guidance, trade envoys have a duty of confidentiality over sensitive, commercial, or political information about their official visits.

The former Duke of York, who served as trade envoy between 2001 and 2011, has been contacted for comment but is yet to respond.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
