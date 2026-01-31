Epstein files: Bill Gates sought pills to treat STD

Epstein claimed this was due to the consequences of 'sex with Russian girls'.

IMAGE: Bill Gates. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein claimed in July 2013 that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates asked one of his advisers to provide him with medicine to treat sexually transmitted diseases, the consequences of 'sex with Russian girls', New York Post reported on Saturday.

Key Points Newly released US Justice Department documents include draft statements in which Jeffrey Epstein alleged Bill Gates sought medication for sexually transmitted diseases.

The allegations appear in unverified drafts and impersonated statements attributed to Epstein, reported by US media after the file release.

A Gates spokesperson has called the claims 'absolutely absurd and completely false'.

But they resurfaced as a massive trove of 3.5 million pages of Epstein files were released by the US Department of Justice on Friday.

According to media reports, Gates' spokesperson had dubbed the allegations as 'absolutely absurd and completely false'.

Epstein appeared to be making the claims in a draft statement on behalf of Gates' longtime science adviser, Boris Nikolic, announcing his intent to leave the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, New York Post reported.

"During the past few weeks I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill," Epstein wrote in Nikolic's voice on July 18, 2013.

"... In my role as his right hand I had been asked on mulitple occassion [sic] and in hindsight, wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and had been repeatedly asked to do other things that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal," Epstein said, as quoted by New York Post.

"... From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with russian girls, to facilictating [sic] his illicit trysts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall [for] bridge [tournaments] . I feel I owe it to my friends and futre [sic] colleagues to admit a moral failure , to ask forgiveness and to move on with my life."

Epstein had also posed as Nikolic and accused him of staging a cover-up to maintain his image.

"[You] implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std [sic], your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your penis," the draft went on.

"... I am concerned that if Melinda decides as you said to file for a public divorce, the damage done to the pledge program alone would result in billions of dollars of money no longer being used for social good as Im [sic] sure that some wives and husbands would feel free to retreat from their commitments," as quoted by New York Times.

Epstein had allegedly threatened to expose Gates' affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova in 2017 purportedly because Bill wouldn't join a charitable fund the financier began with JP Morgan Chase, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.