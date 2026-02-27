HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Foreign Woman Accuses Men of Harassment in Mumbai

Foreign Woman Accuses Men of Harassment in Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
February 27, 2026 13:36 IST

Mumbai police are investigating a case of harassment after a foreign woman posted a video on social media showing two men persistently pursuing her for selfies despite her repeated refusals, sparking outrage and a call for action.

Photograph: Pexels/Pixabay

Key Points

  • A foreign woman, Ines Faria, reported being harassed by two men in Mumbai who persistently asked for photos despite her refusal.
  • The incident, captured in a video posted on social media, shows the men following Faria for approximately 15 minutes.
  • Faria, a YouTuber traveling in India, expressed her discomfort and feeling overwhelmed by the men's persistent behavior.
  • Mumbai police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused men involved in the harassment incident.
  • The Joint Commissioner of Police has assured that proper legal action will be taken against the perpetrators of the harassment.

A foreign woman traveller has accused two men of harassing her on a Mumbai street and posted a video of her experience on a social media platform, prompting the police to launch a search to trace the accused.

The incident took place in south Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

 

The woman, identified as Ines Faria, is a YouTuber who has been travelling in India for the past two months.

In south Mumbai, two unidentified men allegedly followed her and kept asking for photographs with her despite her refusal, the official said.

In the video she posted, two men can be seen persistently approaching her for selfies. They continued to follow her for nearly 15 minutes even as she repeatedly declined.

In a note posted on her Instagram page, Faria wrote, "This was the first time something like this happened to me in India, and I have been here for two months now. Most of my experience has been beautiful, kind and welcoming. But this day was different."

"They kept following us, asking for photos even after I said no multiple times. I did not feel comfortable, and they were super pushy. They followed us around for over 15 minutes and it started to feel really overwhelming. At some point I had to physically push them away just to create space. Just a reminder that 'no' is a full sentence," it said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chowdhary said the local police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) have launched an investigation.

"They are already on the job. Proper legal action will be taken," he said.

Police are currently trying to identify and trace the accused.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
