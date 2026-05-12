Kerala Congress To Reinvestigate Alleged Assault By CM's Gunmen

Kerala Congress plans to reinvestigate the alleged assault on party workers by the then CM Pinarayi Vijayan's security personnel during the 2023 Nava Kerala Sadas, promising action after the UDF government takes office.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Congress MLA A D Thomas vows reinvestigation into alleged assault by CM's gunmen during the 2023 Nava Kerala Sadas.

Thomas claims police initially refused to entertain the complaint, requiring court intervention.

The police report stated that no such incident occurred, despite visual evidence.

The court ordered a reinvestigation, which has stalled, prompting further action by the incoming UDF government.

The Nava Kerala Sadas outreach programme faced widespread protests from Congress and its affiliates.

Congress MLA-elect from Alappuzha A D Thomas on Tuesday said strong action would be taken over the alleged assault on party workers, including himself, by gunmen of then CM Pinarayi Vijayan during the 2023 Nava Kerala Sadas, after the UDF government assumes charge.

Plans for Reinvestigation

Thomas told reporters here that as soon as the UDF chief minister takes oath, a complaint will be lodged seeking a reinvestigation and appropriate action in the matter.

He said that a reinvestigation of the matter was necessary, as police had refused to entertain an initial complaint, and it was only after the court intervened that further steps were taken.

However, after conducting an investigation, the police submitted a report to the court stating that no such incident occurred, he said.

Contention Over the Incident

Thomas, a former Kerala Students Union (KSU) leader, contended that it was an incident seen by everyone in the world through news reports.

"We again moved the court, which ordered a reinvestigation. But that probe has not reached anywhere. After the UDF government comes to power, a report will have to be submitted to the court. Subsequently, appropriate action will be taken," he contended.

Background of Nava Kerala Sadas

The Nava Kerala Sadas was an outreach programme conducted by the Left government in 2023 and had invited widespread protests from the Congress, its youth and student outfits, which had waved black flags at then chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his entourage.

In one such incident, activists of the Congress and KSU, including Thomas, were allegedly assaulted by Vijayan's security personnel in Alappuzha for waving black flags at him, according to visuals on TV channels.