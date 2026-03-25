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Usha Vijayan Dismisses Sabotage Claims, Focuses on UDF Unity

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 25, 2026 10:44 IST

UDF candidate Usha Vijayan downplays sabotage allegations within the Congress party, asserting that the claims will only fortify the UDF's resolve in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections and boost their chances of victory in Mananthavady.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Usha Vijayan dismisses P K Jayalakshmi's allegations of internal sabotage within the Congress party as 'uncalled for'.
  • Vijayan believes the allegations will ultimately strengthen the United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance.
  • Vijayan expresses confidence in winning the Mananthavady seat by a larger margin than Jayalakshmi in 2011.
  • Vijayan highlights the public's desire for change after 10 years of LDF rule in Kerala.
  • Vijayan clarifies that her relationship with LDF candidate O R Kelu is purely political.

UDF candidate from Mananthavady assembly seat Usha Vijayan on Wednesday termed Congress leader and former minister P K Jayalakshmi's recent allegations of "internal sabotage" against a section of local party leaders as "uncalled for".

Vijayan said that though such allegations ought not to have been made in the prevailing situation, it has only served to unite the UDF even further.

 

Jayalakshmi had on Tuesday raised serious allegations against a section of local leaders of her own party and said she was defeated in previous elections due to sabotage by them.

Speaking at a United Democratic Front (UDF) convention held at Vellamunda here ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls, she claimed that a section of party leaders had worked against her in the Mananthavady constituency in both the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections.

Vijayan, speaking to a TV channel, said she was not aware of such an incident and has not examined if the allegations were true or not.

"She (Jayalakshmi) mentioned an experience she had. I am not aware of any such thing and I have not examined whether it is correct or not. Nothing like that would happen this time.

"Her remarks will not be a setback, it will only serve to unite the UDF even more. She should not have said that (allegations) in the prevailing situation, but it has given an energy for uniting the UDF," Vijayan said.

On being asked if she was confident she would not be betrayed or sabotaged, Vijayan replied in the affirmative.

She asserted that the UDF workers will function unitedly and she would win by a margin which would be more than what Jayalakshmi got in 2011.

Jayalakshmi had won by a margin of around 12,000 votes in 2011.

She had served as the Backward Welfare Minister in the Oommen Chandy government.

She was defeated in Mananthavady in both 2016 and 2021 by LDF candidate and present minister O R Kelu, who is related to Vijayan.

Political Dynamics in Mananthavady

Vijayan said there are only political differences between her and Kelu and nothing personal.

She said that this time UDF will win from Mananthavady as people are fed up of 10 years of LDF rule and are looking for a change.

She also said that if she had not entered politics, she would have tried for a normal government job.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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