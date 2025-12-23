HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Uddhav Sena, MNS to announce tie-up for BMC polls on Wednesday

December 23, 2025 22:44 IST

The long-awaited announcement of an alliance between the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the January 15 civic elections in Mumbai could take place on Wednesday, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray in conversation with MNS supremo Raj Thackeray at Balasaheb Thackeray memorial, Chhatrapati Shivaji Park to commemorate the 13th death anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray, in Mumbai, November 17, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

"There will be a press conference (by Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray)," the Rajya Sabha MP said here, without providing more details.

Earlier in the day, he shared a picture of the two cousins with the caption "tomorrow at 12 pm".

 

Alliance talks between the two parties for the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections have been going on for quite some time.

Raut also told reporters that besides the BMC, the two parties are in talks for tie-ups in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira Bhayander, Nashik and Pune municipal corporations. Local units have already concluded talks in the civic bodies other than Mumbai, he added.

Asked about a possible alliance between the NCP and NCP-SP in Pune, Raut said, "We will express our opinion if there is a discussion with us on this issue. We will have a discussion with NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar."

The NCP led by deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is in the camp of those "who trample upon the Constitution," and he has no right to be in the BJP-led ruling coalition `Mahayuti' (if he was going to form an alliance with the opposition NCP (SP) in Pune), Raut said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS will contest together in Pune, and talks were underway with the Congress in Nashik, Pune and Mira Bhayander, he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam claimed that an alliance between the Thackeray cousins will not make much difference.

"There will be no impact on the outcome of the BMC elections even if the Thackeray cousins come together....I believe Mumbai-kars have made up their mind to support the BJP-led Mahayuti, and the mayor will be elected from among our corporators only," Satam added.

The elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Asia's largest civic body, as well as other 28 municipal corporations in Maharashtra will take place on January 15, and results will be declared the next day.

Sanjay Shirsat, a minister and leader of the Shiv Sena headed by deputy CM Eknath Shinde, said the Sena-UBT's tie-up with the MNS is a desperate attempt to secure power.

"There will be no impact....Mahayuti will win power in Mumbai. This alliance will not last long," Shirsat said.

