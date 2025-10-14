HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Raj, Uddhav, Pawar meet poll officers over voter list anomalies

Raj, Uddhav, Pawar meet poll officers over voter list anomalies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 14, 2025 17:14 IST

x

A delegation of Opposition leaders, including Nationalist Congress Party-SP head Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Raj Thackeray, on Tuesday met Maharashtra's chief electoral officer (CEO) to flag alleged irregularities in the poll process, including the voters' list.

 

Photograph: ANI/X

Cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray were seen arriving together, amid a buzz that they may join hands for the upcoming local body polls in the state, though it remains unclear if the MNS head will be part of the larger Opposition alliance.

Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde quipped the Opposition bloc is not Maha Vikas Aghadi but a "Maha Confused Aghadi".

 

The Opposition delegation, which also comprised leaders from the Congress, Left parties, Peasants and Workers Party and Samajwadi Party, met CEO S Chockalingam at the Mantralaya (state secretariat) and demanded rectification of anomalies in the voters' list before the local body polls.

They also demanded the use of VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) in the local body polls in Maharashtra, likely to be held later this year or early next year.

Another delegation, comprising Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad and Shiv Sena-UBT leaders Ambadas Danve and Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant, met state Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare with similar demands.

"We met S Chokhalingam to show him the irregularities in the voters' list in different parts of the state. It is now evident that there are a lot of irregularities and it can be seen in various constituencies," NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil, who was part of the delegation, told reporters.

If this voters' list is frozen and the state Election Commission holds polls, then the same "mess" will continue tomorrow in the local body elections, he claimed.

"We have demanded that the SEC and the state CEO hold a meeting with us together and listen to our concerns. They have assured us that both will come together and hear our grievance," he added.

Patil claimed there is duplication of several names in the voters' list. In another case, one house has 170 voters, he said, pointing out the irregularities.

Before holding the local body polls, the anomalies in the voters' list should be rectified, Patil said.

Shiv Sena-U ) MP Sanjay Raut said the Opposition leaders were supposed to hold a joint press conference after the meeting.

But it would be held after the discussions, which remained incomplete. The discussions will continue on Wednesday as the Election Commission "needs some more time", he said.

The Rajya Sabha member said the ruling BJP, too, should have been part of the meeting because it is the need of the hour that the poll body holds elections in a free and fair manner.

"The BJP is making similar demands in West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Even the BJP should have been here," Raut said.

The elections should be held transparently and according to the Constitution, he said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said it is not Maha Vikas Aghadi but a "Maha Confused Aghadi".

In a jibe at rival Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said the one who frequently visited Mantralaya only "virtually" when he was the chief minister, went to the same building again not for work, but for ranting.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Kunbi Tag For Marathas Triggers Quota Chaos In Maharashtra
Kunbi Tag For Marathas Triggers Quota Chaos In Maharashtra
'Raj Thackeray wants Cong on board': Raut hints at MNS joining MVA
'Raj Thackeray wants Cong on board': Raut hints at MNS joining MVA
Raj Thackeray's party men storm ABVP office in Pune
Raj Thackeray's party men storm ABVP office in Pune
Pan-India SIR: EC to begin with states going to polls
Pan-India SIR: EC to begin with states going to polls
Blow to Uddhav, Raj as Sena UBT-MNS alliance lose BEST poll
Blow to Uddhav, Raj as Sena UBT-MNS alliance lose BEST poll

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Forbidden Love Stories

webstory image 2

10 Diane Keaton Movies On OTT

webstory image 3

10 Kishore Kumar Classics

VIDEOS

Bengal Cops Recreate Crime Scene With Durgapur Gang-Rape Accused0:54

Bengal Cops Recreate Crime Scene With Durgapur Gang-Rape...

Isha Malviya's Stunning Diwali Avatar Grabs All the Attention!1:21

Isha Malviya's Stunning Diwali Avatar Grabs All the...

PM Modi, Mongolian President hold bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House2:20

PM Modi, Mongolian President hold bilateral meeting at...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO