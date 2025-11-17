HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Uddhav, Raj come together for Bal Thackeray's death anniversary

Uddhav, Raj come together for Bal Thackeray's death anniversary

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 17, 2025 15:45 IST

x

Thousands converged at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Monday to pay tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 13th death anniversary at his memorial, the event marked by bonhomie between cousins, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray come together at Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 13th death anniversary at his memorial in Mumbai's Shivaji Park. Photographs: @ShivSenaUBT_/X

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi, son Aaditya, and cousin Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray gathered at the memorial with leaders from both parties.

The Thackeray cousins, once arch rivals, have warmed up to each other ahead of local body polls and have given enough hints of forming an alliance, but have yet to announce it.

 

Ailing Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut also reached the site sporting a mask and holding the hand of his brother and party MLA Sunil Raut.

The Shiv Sena founder passed away on November 17, 2012, at his residence 'Matoshri' in Mumbai after a prolonged illness.

Raj Thackeray, in a post on X, stated that Bal Thackeray was the first to build a political party on a movement based on linguistic pride.

Before caste politics became more intense and the BJP's "kamandal" politics flared up, it was only Bal Thackeray who kept the Hindu self-respect alive, he wrote.

The Shiv Sena founder never saw Hindus as a vote bank. For him, it was a matter of pride and love for religion, he said.

And while doing so, Bal Thackeray never abandoned rationality. He was an ardent lover of Hindutva, which is why his critical thinking never ceased, Raj said.

In a veiled jibe at the BJP, the MNS president said that the notion of politics of merely winning votes, grabbing power and then squandering it has become a norm.

It was Bal Thackeray who instilled the idea of prioritising social work over politics, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Uddhav Should Not Join Hands With Raj'
'Uddhav Should Not Join Hands With Raj'
MVA forms coordination panel for local polls, excludes MNS
MVA forms coordination panel for local polls, excludes MNS
Plan to separate Mumbai: Raj; Will stay together: Uddhav
Plan to separate Mumbai: Raj; Will stay together: Uddhav
Raj-Uddhav tie-up: 'We are on ventilator, they are in ICU'
Raj-Uddhav tie-up: 'We are on ventilator, they are in ICU'
PHOTOS: Raj-Uddhav reunite after 20 years
PHOTOS: Raj-Uddhav reunite after 20 years

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

webstory image 2

Chicken Foo Yung: 15-Min Omelette Recipe

webstory image 3

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

VIDEOS

Ameer ameer ho raha Gareeb Gareeb Ho Rahe Hai RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat flags economic Inequality2:35

Ameer ameer ho raha Gareeb Gareeb Ho Rahe Hai RSS Chief...

Newly appointed TDB President K Jayakumar IAS visits Sabarimala as Mandala-Makaravilakku opens0:53

Newly appointed TDB President K Jayakumar IAS visits...

CM Manik Saha attends National Press Day 2025 in Agartala, highlights ethical journalism3:05

CM Manik Saha attends National Press Day 2025 in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO