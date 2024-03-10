News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Uddhav Sena MLA under ED lens joins Shinde group

Uddhav Sena MLA under ED lens joins Shinde group

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 10, 2024 22:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MLA Ravindra Waikar, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged misuse of a civic plot to build a luxury hotel, on Sunday joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT MLA Ravindra Waikar. Photograph: Courtesy Ravindra Waikar on Facebook

It is a jolt to Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray since Waikar, the MLA from Mumbai's Jogeshwari area, is a close aide and was present in a meeting with the former in the Mumbai North West parliamentary seat a day earlier.

 

Waikar joined the Shinde-led group at 'Varsha', the official residence of the chief minister in Malabar Hill.

Waikar is a former standing committee chairman of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, a four-time corporator and has been MLA from Jogeshwari for four terms.

He is being probed by the ED in a case registered for allegedly misleading the BMC and obtaining permission fraudulently between January and July 2021 to construct a luxury hotel on a plot along Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road earmarked for sports and entertainment purposes.

As per the FIR, the plot was allotted to Waikar and others for public utilisation but they allegedly used it for commercial purposes to earn several crore rupees.

Speaking after joining the CM's faction, Waikar claimed he had worked in the Shiv Sena for 50 years and had switched sides for the development of his constituency, which needs roads and water supply and where many works had been held up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Shinde is taking quick decisions on development works. If these works are not completed, I cannot face my people," Waikar said.

Waikar joined the Shiv Sena which is inspired by the ideals of late Bal Thackeray, the CM said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
No party is privately owned: Shinde on Maha verdict
No party is privately owned: Shinde on Maha verdict
Uddhav vs Shinde: How the crisis unfolded
Uddhav vs Shinde: How the crisis unfolded
'Eknath Shinde is dispensable now'
'Eknath Shinde is dispensable now'
Soccer PIX: Tottenham Hotspur hammer Aston Villa
Soccer PIX: Tottenham Hotspur hammer Aston Villa
Delhi to inspect open borewells after man's death
Delhi to inspect open borewells after man's death
Why it won't be easy for Tesla to drive into India
Why it won't be easy for Tesla to drive into India
Thakur backs Rahane, Iyer, but pulls up other batters
Thakur backs Rahane, Iyer, but pulls up other batters
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Maha speaker crowns Shinde as boss of real Shiv Sena

Maha speaker crowns Shinde as boss of real Shiv Sena

Sena vs Sena: SC questions Speaker's decision

Sena vs Sena: SC questions Speaker's decision

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances