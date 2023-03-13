News
Uddhav loyalist Subhash Desai's son joins rival Shinde camp

Uddhav loyalist Subhash Desai's son joins rival Shinde camp

Source: PTI
March 13, 2023 21:56 IST
Senior Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Subhash Desai's son Bhushan Desai joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction of the party on Monday, dealing a jolt to the rival camp.

Terming the development as distressing, the Desai senior (80), a key aide of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, said his son's move will not in any way change his loyalty towards the party and the Thackeray family.

Bhushan Desai had no role in politics or the Shiv Sena (UBT), the octogenarian leader said, seeking to downplay his son's entry into the ruling outfit which has been allotted the party name and the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol by the Election Commission.

 

Bhushan Desai was inducted into the Shiv Sena fold in the presence of Chief Minister Shinde.

The development is being viewed in political circles as a jolt to the Thackeray-led camp because of the Desai senior's closeness to the Thackerays.

A crucial member of Uddhav Thackeray's inner circle, Subhash Desai, seen as a suave face of the party, was instrumental in starting the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana along with Uddhav Thackeray.

The former state industries minister is also one of the few active leaders to have worked with Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Source: PTI
 
