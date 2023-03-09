Uddhav joins MVA allies meet, plan joint rallies in Maha

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday attended a meeting of the three-party Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi and it was decided all the constituents will come together to hold rallies in different parts of the state to take on the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party government, sources said.

IMAGE: Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray with MVA MLA from Kasba Peth seat Ravindra Dhangekar at Matoshree, in Mumbai, March 8, 2023. Shiv Sena-Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA Aaditya Thackeray is also seen. Photograph: PTI Photo

The meeting of the MVA was held at Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai.

The state legislature is currently having its budget session.

Besides Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, Congress leaders Satej Patil and Yashomati Thakur and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party were present at the meeting.

According to the sources, it was decided that the MVA will hold revenue division-wise rallies where leaders of all the three Opposition outfits will participate.

Thackeray is a member of the Legislative Council.

The Opposition bloc recently received a boost when the Congress snatched the Kasba Peth assembly seat in Pune city from the Bharatiya Janata Party in a bypoll.

The BJP had been winning the prestigious assembly seat since 1995.

A number of big cities, including Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, are due for civic elections this year before the state heads for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in 2024.