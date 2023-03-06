News
Rediff.com  » News » Will ensure MVA contest assembly, LS polls together: Pawar

Will ensure MVA contest assembly, LS polls together: Pawar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 06, 2023 12:52 IST
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said the people in Maharashtra are looking for a change and he will ensure that constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi contest the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections together.

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. Photograph: @PawarSpeaks/Twitter

Pawar was speaking to reporters after the newly-elected Congress MLA from Kasba Peth assembly constituency in Pune city, Ravindra Dhangekar, visited the NCP chief at his residence in Pune.

He said Dhangekar was elected by common people in the bypoll in Kasba Peth, a Bharatiya Janata Party bastion, as he has been working for them for the last several years.

Queried whether a formula of contesting elections jointly will be repeated by MVA in the upcoming civic elections, Pawar said his colleagues in NCP are looking into this aspect.

"However, my efforts will be to ensure that the constituents of MVA remain together, take joint decisions, and face the state Assembly and Lok Sabha elections together," he said.

 

The former Union minister also said the people in Maharashtra are looking for a change.

"I am roaming in the state and the people are telling me that they want a change. They want us (the Opposition) to come together. These are people's sentiments," he said.

The MVA, formed after the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections when Uddhav Thackeray fell out with old ally BJP, comprises the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the NCP, and the Congress.

In the Kasba Peth byelection, results for which were declared on March 2, Congress-MVA candidate Ravindra Dhangekar trounced BJP's Hemant Rasne by more than 10,800 votes.

After the poll outcome, Pawar had said the Bharatiya Janata Party's defeat in its bastion indicated that winds of change were blowing across the country.

In Maharashtra, the BJP shares power with the Eknath Shinde faction, recently recognised as 'Shiv Sena' by the Election Commission.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

