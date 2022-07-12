News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Uddhav announces support for Murmu in presidential polls

Uddhav announces support for Murmu in presidential polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 12, 2022 18:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shiv Sena will support National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, party president Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Photograph: ANI Photo

Thackeray said the Sena is announcing support to Murmu without any pressure.

Nobody pressured me in the meeting of Sena MPs, he added.

"Tribal leaders of my party told me that this was the first time that a tribal woman is getting the chance to become the President, he said. Actually, going by the present political atmosphere, I should not have backed her. But we are not narrow minded," he said.

 

Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Shiv Sena had earlier backed United Progressive Alliance presidential nominees like Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee.

The Sena has the tradition of going beyond politics.

We believe in backing people in the national interest, he said.

After getting the support of some regional parties like the Biju Janata Dal, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Telugu Desam Party, the Janata Dal-Secular, the Shiromani Akali Dal and now the Shiv Sena, the vote-share of NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu has already crossed 60 per cent.

It was around 50 per cent at the time of her nomination.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Droupadi Murmu Be A Consensus President?
Will Droupadi Murmu Be A Consensus President?
Droupadi Murmu: In Modi's Own Image
Droupadi Murmu: In Modi's Own Image
Mamata in dilemma over opposing Murmu candidature
Mamata in dilemma over opposing Murmu candidature
Where Does AIADMK Go From Here?
Where Does AIADMK Go From Here?
Rain fury kills 6 in Gujarat, over 27,000 evacuated
Rain fury kills 6 in Gujarat, over 27,000 evacuated
'Gotabaya Rajapaksa may not resign'
'Gotabaya Rajapaksa may not resign'
Sri Lanka Air Force denies accommodating Rajapaksa
Sri Lanka Air Force denies accommodating Rajapaksa
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

13 Sena MPs attend Prez poll meet; most back Murmu

13 Sena MPs attend Prez poll meet; most back Murmu

Voting Murmu doesn't mean supporting BJP: Raut

Voting Murmu doesn't mean supporting BJP: Raut

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances