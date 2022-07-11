News
13 Sena MPs attend meet on Prez polls; most back Murmu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 11, 2022 17:46 IST
Thirteen of the 18 Lok Sabha MPs of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Monday physically attended a key meeting on the presidential elections and a majority of them suggested supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's candidate Droupadi Murmu, party leader Gajanan Kiritkar said.

Photograph: ANI Photo

However, party MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut claimed of the 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha, 15 attended the meeting held at 'Matoshree', the private residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra. He did not provide details.

Besides 18 Lok Sabha members in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena also has its MP, Kalaben Delkar, in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

 

Kiritkar said 13 MPs physically attended the meeting, while three others -- Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Mandlik and Hemant Patil -- could not make it to the gathering, but affirmed their support to the leadership.

"Most of the MPs were of the opinion that the party should support Droupadi Murmu," Kirtikar told PTI.

Two Lok Sabha MPs of the Sena -- Bhawana Gawali and Shrikant Shinde (son of Chief minister Eknath Shinde) -- did not attend the meeting, he added.

The presidential elections will be held on July 18.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
