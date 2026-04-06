UAE intercepts 12 ballistic missiles, 2 cruise missiles, 19 UAVs from Iran

UAE defence ministry said that the interceptions took place on Monday, targeting incoming projectiles launched from Iran.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters

The ministry of defence of the United Arab Emirates on Monday said its air defence systems successfully intercepted multiple aerial threats launched from Iran, as tensions in the region continue to rise.

Key Points The interceptions took place on April 6, 2026, targeting incoming projectiles launched from Iran.

Despite the scale of the attacks, authorities reported limited casualties in the latest wave.

The cumulative number of injured has now reached 221 people, including nationals from several countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Egypt, among others.

In a post on X, the ministry stated, "UAE Air Defences engaged 12 Ballistic Missiles and 2 Cruise Missiles and 19 UAV's."

It added that the interceptions took place on April 6, 2026, targeting incoming projectiles launched from Iran.

Providing a broader operational update, the ministry said, "Since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged a total of 519 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,210 UAV's."

Despite the scale of the attacks, authorities reported limited casualties in the latest wave.

"These attacks resulted in injuries to 4 individuals, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe," the statement noted.

The cumulative number of injured has now reached 221 people, including nationals from several countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Egypt, among others. The statement said, "The total number of injuries has reached 221, involving individuals of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian."

The ministry further confirmed that no fatalities were recorded in the latest incidents. "No martyrs or fatalities have been reported in the past hours," it said.

However, since the beginning of the attacks, the toll includes two Emirati personnel and a Moroccan civilian contracted with the armed forces. The ministry said, "The total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10 from Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian nationalities."

Reaffirming its preparedness, the ministry emphasised, "The ministry of defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability and safeguards its interests and national capabilities."