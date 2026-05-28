Two Bodies Found In Central Delhi: Police Investigate

Delhi police are investigating after two bodies were discovered in the Rajinder Nagar area, prompting an inquiry by senior officers.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two bodies were discovered in the Rajinder Nagar area of central Delhi.

Senior police officers are conducting an inquiry at the location.

Further details regarding the incident are expected to be released by the police shortly.

The discovery has prompted a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Two bodies were found in the Rajinder Nagar area of central Delhi on Thursday, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

Senior officers have reached the spot to conduct an inquiry, and details of the incident will be shared shortly, police said.