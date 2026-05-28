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Two Bodies Found In Central Delhi: Police Investigate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 28, 2026 12:19 IST

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Delhi police are investigating after two bodies were discovered in the Rajinder Nagar area, prompting an inquiry by senior officers.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two bodies were discovered in the Rajinder Nagar area of central Delhi.
  • Senior police officers are conducting an inquiry at the location.
  • Further details regarding the incident are expected to be released by the police shortly.
  • The discovery has prompted a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Two bodies were found in the Rajinder Nagar area of central Delhi on Thursday, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

Senior officers have reached the spot to conduct an inquiry, and details of the incident will be shared shortly, police said.

 
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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