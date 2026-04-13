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Police Raid Unlicensed Two-Wheeler Rental Service in Thiruvananthapuram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 13, 2026 17:27 IST

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Thiruvananthapuram police have shut down an illegal two-wheeler rental service operating without a license and in violation of Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) norms, seizing over 100 vehicles and uncovering a range of illegal activities.

Key Points

  • Thiruvananthapuram police raided an unlicensed two-wheeler rental service in Pazhavangadi.
  • Over 100 two-wheelers and five cars were seized from the illegal rental operation.
  • The rental service allegedly used private vehicles taken as loan collateral, violating MVD regulations.
  • Approximately 200 litres of petrol were found stored illegally on the premises.
  • The owner of the firm, who is also a murder suspect, is currently absconding.

The city police on Monday raided a two-wheeler rental service firm operating without a licence and in violation of norms in Pazhavangadi here.

According to police, the raid was carried out by a special squad following a tip-off received by the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner.

 

Officials said over 100 two-wheelers and five cars were found at a property taken on rent for running the rental service.

As per norms, rental service vehicles must be registered with the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and have number plates distinct from private vehicles, officials said.

Illegal Practices Uncovered

However, the operators were allegedly renting out private vehicles that had been taken as collateral for loans they provided.

Police also found around 200 litres of petrol stored in cans at the premises.

Officials said the owner of the firm is an accused in a murder case and is currently absconding.

Police have shut down the firm and said further legal action will be taken after consulting the MVD.

Efforts are on to contact the owners of each vehicle and collect further details, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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