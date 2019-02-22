rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » 2 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

2 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

February 22, 2019 23:02 IST

Image only for representation.

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, police said.

 

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Warpora area of Sopore, in north Kashmir, acting on specific information about the presence of terrorists there, police said.

The terrorists fired at the search party, leading to a gunfight. Two terrorists have been killed, a police official said, adding the operation was going on.

The identity of the terrorists was yet to be ascertained.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: north Kashmir, Baramulla, Jammu, Sopore, Warpora
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use