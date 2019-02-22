2 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

February 22, 2019 23:02 IST

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Warpora area of Sopore, in north Kashmir, acting on specific information about the presence of terrorists there, police said.

The terrorists fired at the search party, leading to a gunfight. Two terrorists have been killed, a police official said, adding the operation was going on.

The identity of the terrorists was yet to be ascertained.