7 workers killed in chemical factory fire in Rajasthan

IMAGE: Fire Services personnel work to douse a fire at a chemical factory in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Rescue operations are underway to locate the two remaining workers trapped inside the factory.

The fire occurred in the Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area of Bhiwadi.

Authorities were alerted during a routine police patrol, prompting an immediate response.

Seven workers were burnt alive when a fire broke out in a chemical factory in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi town on Monday, officials said. Two workers remain trapped inside the unit.

The fire broke out in Bhiwadi's Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area.

Rescue Efforts Underway

Additional District Magistrate Sumita Mishra said police came to know about the incident during a routine patrol following which a rescue operation was launched immediately.

"Nine people were trapped inside. Seven bodies have been taken out so far," she said, adding that frenetic efforts were underway to rescue the remaining two workers.