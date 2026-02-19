HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Chhattisgarh community bars engaged couples from private chats

Chhattisgarh community bars engaged couples from private chats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 19, 2026 21:35 IST

x

The pre-wedding phone call ban by the community has sparked a debate over tradition and personal freedom among the youngsters in the state

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Sen community, comprising approximately 250,000 people, primarily salon workers, implemented the phone ban after observing increased post-engagement separations.
  • Community leaders believe pre-marital phone communication contributes to break-ups and advocate for parental supervision during necessary conversations.
  • While some younger community members support the ban, others, like journalist Poonam Ritu Sen, argue it infringes on personal freedom and the ability to understand a life partner.
  • The community has also banned the tradition of sisters-in-law hiding the brother-in-law's shoe during weddings to prevent conflicts.

A community in Chhattisgarh's Balod district has banned engaged couples from speaking to each other privately on the phone till the wedding, citing an increase in relationship break-ups.

The Sen community, which falls under the Other Backward Class category, has a population of approximately 250,000 across the state. About 70 percent of the community works in salons.

 

Santosh Kaushik, the community's Balod district president, said they observed that many couples were parting ways after engagement, causing distress for both parties.

"We discovered that the reason behind this was the communication between the boy and the girl via mobile phone before marriage. Therefore, we have made a rule that there should be no communication between the boy and the girl after the engagement and before the marriage," he said.

If necessary, the conversation should take place in front of the parents, he said.

Gauri Shankar Shrivas, the state organisation secretary of the community, welcomed the decision by their Balod district unit. "The ban has been imposed in Balod district and will soon be implemented across the state. Previously, the community had also banned pre-wedding shoots," he said.

The younger generation is divided over the idea.

Balod resident Sakshi (20) welcomed the move, saying if mobile phones are breaking engagements, it's not right for couples to talk for hours before the wedding. "This decision is good for both the family and society," she said.

Poonam Ritu Sen, a journalist, is urging the community to reconsider the restriction.

"This is not only a matter of personal freedom, but also of choosing a life partner. If you want to spend your entire life with someone, it's important to understand them," said the 29-year-old.

If anything suggests a couple is incompatible, it is better to break off the engagement than end up divorcing after marriage. "The community should reconsider this decision," she added.

Umesh Kumar Sen, the community spokesperson in Balod district, said they have also decided that sisters-in-law will no longer be able to hide their brother-in-law's shoe during weddings, a long-standing tradition, as this can create conflicts between the two parties. He said the community has also decided to sever ties with a member if they embrace a different faith.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Absolutely illegal' for khap panchayats to stall marriage of two adults: SC
'Absolutely illegal' for khap panchayats to stall marriage of two adults: SC
Adults' right to marry cannot be interfered with: HC
Adults' right to marry cannot be interfered with: HC
Bihar forms task force to combat child marriages
Bihar forms task force to combat child marriages
'UP's love jihad law legalises criminal intimidation'
'UP's love jihad law legalises criminal intimidation'
Child marriage ban applies to all religions, rules SC
Child marriage ban applies to all religions, rules SC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Bollywood Stars Dazzle at Iconic Gold Awards6:41

Bollywood Stars Dazzle at Iconic Gold Awards

Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO avoid holding hands while on stage with PM Modi0:22

Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO avoid holding hands while on...

Bollywood Divas Light Up the Iconic Gold Awards Night5:54

Bollywood Divas Light Up the Iconic Gold Awards Night

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO