Rajasthan bandh called over Karni sena chief's murder

Karni Sena members have begin a sit in to protest the death of their president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur.

IMAGE: Supporters of Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi blocked the Shipra Path road outside the hospital where he was rushed after he was shot dead by some unidentified criminals and demanded that the accused be arrested immediately, in Jaipur on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Rajput community has called for a state-wide bandh over the murder of Gogamedi.

Gogamedi, the chief of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead in Jaipur on Tuesday by unidentified bike-borne criminals.

Calling out for immediate action in the case, Bhawani Singh Kalvi, son of Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi, said that the crowd will keep on increasing unless there is a positive result in nabbing those responsible.

Urging all party leaders to stand in solidarity, Kalvi said that the incident is above political parties and each one of us is expecting the government to take swift action in the case.

Slamming the Rajasthan Governement over the incident, protester Kalyan Singh Jadhav said "The incident is very unfortunate and it is a tight slap on the government of Rajasthan. We will continue the protest unless we get justice and the culprits are punished".

The Rajput community outfit staged a dharna in Jaipur and also protested outside the District Collectorate Office in Udaipur.

Newly elected MLA from Hawa Mahal in Jaipur and BJP leader Balmukund Acharya blamed the outgoing Ashok Gehlot government for the incident.

"Ashok Gehlot is responsible for this incident. Mafia flourished in the state under this government" MLA Balmukund Acharya said as he joined in the sit-in protest by the members of the Karni Sena.

The Congress and the BJP have resorted to political blame game over the death of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that this is the beginning of the inflow of the BJP government.

"This incident is sad and unfortunate, I strongly condemn it but if this is the beginning of BJP then what will happen next?..." he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the incident of murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi is very sad.

'The incident of murder of Shri Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi is very sad. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this loss,' Gehlot posted on X.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that the incident is highly condemnable and unfortunate.

'The murder of Shri Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, National President of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, is highly condemnable and unfortunate. May God rest the soul of the deceased and provide strength to the bereaved family,' Raje posted on X.

Rajasthan Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said that raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants.

"Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered in Jaipur. The killers had come to his house on the pretext of discussing something. In this incident, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and one of his bodyguards were shot. An accused accompanying the killers was also shot, who has died. Raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants...We spoke to the Haryana DG and assistance has been sought. Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility for the murder, they will be arrested soon," he said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shehzad Poonawalla shared a video of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and claimed that the security of the victim was reduced by the Gehlot Government.

'Congress has a caretaker government in place right now. BJP government is not in office. Also security of the said victim was reduced by Gehlot,' Poonawalla claimed in a post on X.