News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 7 dead as 400-year-old fort wall collapses in MP

7 dead as 400-year-old fort wall collapses in MP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 12, 2024 20:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Seven persons were killed after a wall of a medieval-era fort adjacent to a house collapsed on Thursday due to heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh's Datia town.

IMAGE: Locals and SDRF teams conduct a rescue operation after the wall of the fort Rajgarh collapses on a house Madhya Pradesh's Datia town. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The incident took place around 4 am in Khalkapura area, said an official.

As the wall collapsed, nine persons in the adjacent house were trapped under the debris. While two were rescued, seven died, said Datia district collector Sandeep Makin.

The fort, called 'Rajgarh', is believed to be 400 years old, and once housed a museum which was later shifted elsewhere, said a local resident.

The State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team took part in the rescue operation that lasted more than six hours, the collector said.

The two injured persons are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he added.

 

Expressing grief over the incident in a post on X, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of the victims.

The SDERF team reached the spot quickly, but precious lives could not be saved despite strenuous efforts because of the narrow lane where the house is situated, the CM said.

As per collector Makin, five of the deceased belong to one family, while the other two belong to another family.

The deceased were identified as Niranjan Vanshkar (55), Mamta Vanshkar (45), Shivam (20), Suraj (17), Radha (23), Kishan Vanshkar (55) and Prabha (50).

Congress MLA from Datia, Rajendra Bharti, criticized the administration for the "slow" rescue operation, claiming that it was unprepared to deal with such situations.

He also demanded Rs five lakh compensation each for the kin of the deceased, and Rs two lakh for the injured persons.

Senior BJP leader and former state home minister Narottam Mishra also visited the spot, and expressed grief over the incident. He attended the last rites of the victims.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
29 dead: A government-made disaster
29 dead: A government-made disaster
3 dead in wall collapse, Delhi rain toll rises to 8
3 dead in wall collapse, Delhi rain toll rises to 8
'Wayanad Is A Man-Made Tragedy'
'Wayanad Is A Man-Made Tragedy'
Retail inflation inches up marginally to 3.65% in Aug
Retail inflation inches up marginally to 3.65% in Aug
'I was in depression; thought of committing suicide'
'I was in depression; thought of committing suicide'
Putin-Modi meet likely in Oct: Will they talk Ukraine?
Putin-Modi meet likely in Oct: Will they talk Ukraine?
Will govt cut petrol, diesel prices?
Will govt cut petrol, diesel prices?

More like this

9 children killed as house wall collapses in MP

9 children killed as house wall collapses in MP

22 dead in UP as heavy rains cause wall collapses

22 dead in UP as heavy rains cause wall collapses

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances