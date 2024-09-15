News
Rediff.com  » News » 10 killed as three-storey house collapses in UP's Meerut

10 killed as three-storey house collapses in UP's Meerut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 15, 2024 11:05 IST
The death toll in the collapse of a three-storey house in Zakir Nagar here has risen to 10 while the rescue work at the site is still underway, the district administration said on Sunday.

IMAGE: NDRF team joins the rescue operation that is underway in Zakir Colony after a 3-storey building collapsed, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, September 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a statement, the administration said one person is feared to be still trapped under the debris.

 

The deceased have been identified as Sajid (40), his daughter Saniya (15), son Saqib (11), Simra (one-and-half years), Reeza (7), Naffo (63), Farhana (20), Alisa (18), Aliya (6) and Rimsa (5 months).

The condition of Sofiyan (6) is stable, the administration said in the statement.

Of those injured, Naeem (22), Nadeem (26), Saqib (20) and Saina (38) are undergoing treatment at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College.

The three-storey house collapsed on Saturday afternoon, trapping 15 people under the debris.

Senior officials, including Meerut Zone Additional Director General of Police D K Thakur, Divisional Commissioner Selva Kumari J, inspector general of police Nachiketa Jha and senior superintendent of police Vipin Tada, reached the spot to monitor the rescue operation.

NDRF, fire brigade and police teams are engaged in the rescue operation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
More like this

