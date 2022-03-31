News
Two journalists among 7 more arrested for UP exam paper leak

Two journalists among 7 more arrested for UP exam paper leak

Source: PTI
March 31, 2022 14:10 IST
Seven more people, including two local journalists, were arrested on Thursday in connection with the leak of class 12 English paper of the Uttar Pradesh school board, the police said. 

IMAGE: Police personnel detain Bharatiya Janata Party supporters during a protest demanding a CBI inquiry into the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) exam 2021 paper leak, in Bikaner, February 21, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The class 12 English examination was cancelled in 24 districts on Wednesday after the paper was leaked and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered stringent action, including invoking the National Security Act against the culprits.

 

The exam will now be held on April 13, an official statement had said. 

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rasra) Shiv Narayan Vyas said seven more people were arrested in connection with the case by the Nagara police on Thursday.  

Those arrested include two local scribes, Digvijay Singh and Manoj Gupta, he said.

The officer noted that altogether 24 people have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

The police had lodged three separate FIRs in Ballia City Kotwali, Nagara and Sikandarpur police stations on Wednesday in this regard.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar had said the Ballia DM and SP got information on Wednesday morning that the second shift paper had been leaked.

He had said on Wednesday that two of the accused were arrested from Ballia's Kotwali police station area, 10 from Nagra and five from Sikandarpur.

"Ballia DIoS (Director Inspector of Schools) Brajesh Kumar Mishra is among those arrested," he had said.

CM Adityanath has ordered the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh police to probe the case.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
