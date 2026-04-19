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Two Indian men shot dead near gurdwara in Italy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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April 19, 2026 12:42 IST

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Two Indian men were fatally shot in Italy near a gurdwara after Vaisakhi celebrations, prompting a police investigation into a possible planned execution.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two Indian men, Raginder Singh and Gurmit Singh, were fatally shot in Covo, Italy.
  • The shooting occurred near a gurdwara following Vaisakhi festival celebrations.
  • Police are investigating the incident as a potential planned execution.
  • A witness reported the shooter was also Indian and frequented the gurdwara.

Two Indian men have been shot dead in Italy's Covo in Bergamo province just as they were leaving a warehouse used as a place of worship during a gathering for Vaisakhi festival, local media reported on Sunday.

The attack occurred on Friday, a few minutes before midnight in the square in front of the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji in the industrial area of the town, according to La Sicilia newspaper.

 

The deceased were identified as Raginder Singh, 48, a resident of Covo, and Gurmit Singh, 48, from Agnadello.

The assailant allegedly approached the men, opened fire and then fled in a car, the paper reported.

According to initial findings, a sudden brawl that escalated into bloodshed has been ruled out, the report said.

Approximately ten shell casings were recovered from the scene as authorities investigate the hypothesis of a "coldly planned execution".

A witness was quoted as telling reporters that the shooter was "an Indian" who also frequented the gurdwara.

According to the same witness, the bullets also grazed a third person, it said.

An official celebration for Vaisakhi was planned for Saturday nearby with the participation of local institutions.

Italian authorities will likely collaborate with Indian officials to investigate the crime and identify the suspect.
 
Under Indian law, murder charges carry significant penalties, and the case may raise concerns about community relations abroad.
 
The investigation will focus on identifying the shooter and determining the motive behind the attack.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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