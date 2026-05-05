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Home  » News » Two Indian journalists win Pulitzer Prize for cyber fraud reporting

Two Indian journalists win Pulitzer Prize for cyber fraud reporting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 18:58 IST

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The award-winning work titled 'trAPPed', produced for Bloomberg, narrates the 'riveting account' of a neurologist in India who was held under a 'digital arrest' through her phone, using a blend of 'visuals and words'.

IMAGE: Indian journalists Anand RK (left) and Suparna Sharma win the Pulitzer Prize for Illustrated Reporting and Commentary. Photograph: Courtesy Pulitzer Prizes website

Key Points

  • Their award-winning work, 'trAPPed', highlights the growing global challenges of digital surveillance and cyber scams.
  • The 'trAPPed' report tells the story of a neurologist in India held under 'digital arrest'.
  • The Pulitzer Prizes are administered by Columbia University and recognise excellence in journalism.

Indian journalists Anand RK and Suparna Sharma have won the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for their work highlighting digital surveillance and cyber fraud.

Anand and Sharma won the award, announced on Monday, in the Illustrated Reporting and Commentary category. They share the award with Natalie Obiko Pearson of Bloomberg.

 

According to The Pulitzer Prizes website, the award-winning work titled trAPPed, produced for Bloomberg, narrates the "riveting account" of a neurologist in India who was held under a "digital arrest" through her phone, using a blend of "visuals and words" to underscore the "growing global challenges of surveillance and digital scams".

The Pulitzer Prizes, administered by Columbia University, are regarded as among the highest honours in journalism, literature and music composition, recognising excellence in reporting and storytelling.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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