They Won The Pulitzer For These Images

Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave and the late Danish Siddiqui, who was killed last July while on assignment covering the war in Afghanistan, won the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in India.

Please click on the images for a look at some of the Pulitzer Prize winning photographs.

IMAGE: A Naga sadhu places a mask across his face before entering the Ganga during the traditional Shahi Snan at the Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar, April 12, 2021. Photograph: The Late Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

IMAGE: A healthcare worker checks the temperature of a woman inside her hut during a coronavirus vaccination drive for workers at a brick kiln in Kavitha village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, April 8, 2021. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Manisha Basu presses the chest of her father, who was having difficulty breathing, after he felt unconscious while receiving oxygen support at a gurdwara in Ghaziabad, April 30, 2021. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Family members embrace while wearing personal protective equipment as they mourn a male relative, who died from the coronavirus disease, during his cremation in New Delhi, April 21, 2021. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A healthcare worker administers a dose of the CoviShield vaccine to a shepherd during a vaccination drive in Lidderwat, located in Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. Photograph: Sanna Irshad Mattoo/Reuters

IMAGE: A man sits next to his wife, who was suffering from high fever, as she intravenously receives rehydration fluid at a makeshift clinic during a surge of the coronavirus disease in Parsaul village, Uttar Pradesh, May 22, 2021. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Manoj Kumar waves a handkerchief from the back seat of his vehicle at his mother Vidhya Devi as she receives oxygen in the parking lot of a gurdwara in Ghaziabad, April 24, 2021. Photograph: The Late Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

IMAGE: A man grieves as a family member is declared dead outside the coronavirus casualty ward at the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23, 2021. Photograph: The Late Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

IMAGE: The body of a person, who died from coronavirus, lies on a funeral pyre during a mass cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, May 1, 2021. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Pranav Mishra, 19, kneels toward the body of his mother Mamta Mishra, 45, who died from coronavirus, ahead of her cremation in New Delhi, May 4, 2021. Photograph: The Late Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

MAGE: Residences surround the grounds of a crematorium in New Delhi, April 22, 2021 during a mass cremation for victims of coronavirus. Photograph: The Late Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

IMAGE: Ashish Kashyap and Naman Sharma, volunteers at a non-profit organisation, carry a bag containing unclaimed ashes of victims who died from coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, May 9, 2021. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Urns containing ashes after the final rites of people, including those who died from coronavirus, await immersion at a crematorium in New Delhi, May 6, 2021. Photograph: The Late Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

IMAGE: A lady patient suffering from coronavirus is attended to by hospital staff inside the emergency ward of the Holy Family hospital in New Delhi, April 29, 2021. Photograph: The Late Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com