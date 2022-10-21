Danish Siddiqui's Kids Accept Their Dad's Pulitzer

Reuters's Indian Photojournalists Adnan Abidi, Amit Dave, Danish Siddiqui and Sanna Irshad Mattoo were awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography at Columbia University in Manhattan, October 20, 2022.

Tragically, the Taliban killed Danish in Afghanistan last year.

Inexplicably, the Indian government prevented Sanna from traveling to New York to accept the Pulitzer Prize.

IMAGE: Yunus Siddiqui, 6, and Sarah Siddiqui, 4, the late Danish Siddiqui's children, with Adnan Abidi, Amit Dave and Columbia University President Lee Bollinge, who presented the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: Yunus Siddiqui amongst the 2022 Pulitzer Prize winners. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Some of Adnan, Amit, Danish, Sanna's Pulitzer Prize winning photographs:

IMAGE: A Naga sadhu places a mask across his face before entering the Ganga during the traditional Shahi Snan at the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, April 12, 2021.

As COVID-19 cases and deaths exploded in India in April and May, hospitals ran so short of oxygen that many patients suffocated. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

IMAGE: A healthcare worker administers a dose of CoviShield to a shepherd during a vaccination drive in Lidderwat, Anantnag district, Kashmir, June 10, 2021. Photograph: Sanna Irshad Mattoo/Reuters

IMAGE: A healthcare worker checks the temperature of a woman inside her hut during a coronavirus vaccination drive at a brick kiln in Kavitha village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, April 8, 2021. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Manisha Bashu presses the chest of her father, who was having difficulty breathing, after he felt unconscious while receiving oxygen support at a gurdwara (amidst the spread of coronavirus in Ghaziabad, April 30, 2021. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com