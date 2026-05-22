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Home  » News » 2 Indian climbers die during Everest Summit descent

2 Indian climbers die during Everest Summit descent

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 12:54 IST

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Two Indian mountaineers tragically died while descending Mount Everest after successfully reaching the summit, highlighting the extreme dangers of high-altitude climbing.

Indian climbers die during Everest descent

Photograph: Monika Deupala/Reuters

Key Points

  • Two Indian mountaineers, Arun Kumar Tiwari and Sandeep Are, died during their descent from Mount Everest after successfully summiting.
  • The climbers were reportedly exhausted while descending, and their guides were unable to save them despite their efforts.
  • Sandeep Are summited Everest on Wednesday, while Arun Kumar Tiwari reached the peak on Thursday.
  • On Wednesday, a record 274 climbers, including three Indians, summited Mount Everest.

Two Indian mountaineers who summited Everest have died while descending, an official said on Friday.

Tragic Deaths on Everest Descent

The climbers, identified as Arun Kumar Tiwari and Sandeep Are, were exhausted while they were coming down from the peak and could not be saved despite the best efforts of their guides, said Rishi Bhandari, secretary general of the Expedition Operators Association of Nepal.

 

It appears that Are summited on Wednesday and Tiwari on Thursday around 5.30 pm, Bhandari told PTI.

The guides 'worked really hard' but were not able to save them, he said.

Details of the Climbers' Final Ascent

Are died on Thursday and it is not clear when Tiwari passed away.

Further details are awaited.

On Wednesday, three Indians, including Are, were part of 274 climbers who summited the 8,848.86-metre peak. It was a new record for the highest number of ascents ever recorded in a day. The other two were Tulasi Reddi Palpunoori and Ajay Pal Singh Dhaliwal.

The following day, on Thursday, India's Lakshmikanta Mandal also reached the world's highest peak.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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