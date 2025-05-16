HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indian climber dies while descending from Mt Everest

Indian climber dies while descending from Mt Everest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 16, 2025 12:55 IST

A 45-year-old Indian climber died on Mt Everest after showing signs of altitude sickness while descending from the summit point of the world's highest peak, according to a media report on Friday.

Photograph: Monika Deupala/Reuters

The deceased climber has been identified as Subrata Ghosh from West Bengal. Ghosh is the second foreigner to die on the 8,848.86 metres-high Mt Everest this season, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

Bodhraj Bhandari, Managing Director at Snowy Horizon Treks, said that Ghosh died just below the Hillary Step, near the summit point of Mt Everest on Saturday, according to the paper.

 

Ghosh was late in making his summit push and reached the top with his guide around 2 pm, the paper said.

During the descent, he became exhausted and showed signs of altitude sickness, eventually refusing to continue, he said.

"Ghosh refused to move while descending from the summit," Bhandari quoted Champal Tamang, his guide, as saying.

Champal returned to Camp IV late last night and informed about the incident this morning, he added.

Ghosh was part of the Mountaineering Association of Krishnanagar-Snowy Everest Expedition 2025, the paper said.

Efforts are underway to bring his body to the base camp, Bhandari said.

Earlier, 45-year-old Philipp II Santiago from the Philippines died while preparing for the summit push on May 14.

So far, over 50 climbers have successfully reached the peak this season. More than 450 climbers have been granted permits to attempt the ascent.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
