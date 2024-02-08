News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ex-Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique quits Congress

Ex-Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique quits Congress

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 08, 2024 12:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique on Thursday said he has resigned from the Congress after being a member of the party for nearly five decades.

A prominent minority face of the Mumbai Congress, Siddique also served as a minister when the Congress-NCP coalition was in power.

Siddique in a post on X said, "I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect."

 

"There's a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey," he added.

The move comes days after the Election Commission of India recognised the Ajit Pawar faction as the real National Congress Party (NCP).

Siddique's son is currently a Congress MLA from Bandra (East) in Mumbai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Cong fighting with bows and arrows...'
'Cong fighting with bows and arrows...'
Congress Needs Dynamic Leaders Like Revanth Reddy
Congress Needs Dynamic Leaders Like Revanth Reddy
'Rahul Gandhi Has Learnt Nothing'
'Rahul Gandhi Has Learnt Nothing'
'This Indian team can be beaten again'
'This Indian team can be beaten again'
From GDP to inflation: Highlights of monetary policy
From GDP to inflation: Highlights of monetary policy
SEE: Modi lauds Manmohan Singh in RS farewell speech
SEE: Modi lauds Manmohan Singh in RS farewell speech
Cong releases 'black paper' on Modi govt's 'failures'
Cong releases 'black paper' on Modi govt's 'failures'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Milind Deora's exit: Can Congress stem exodus trend?

Milind Deora's exit: Can Congress stem exodus trend?

Is The Congress Doomed?

Is The Congress Doomed?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances