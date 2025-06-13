HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Two days after marriage, 26-year-old Vadodara man dies in Air India crash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 13, 2025 21:01 IST

Bhavik Maheshwari (26) had a simple court marriage in the city two days ago as he had to leave for London where he worked, and his parents had planned a more elaborate function when he returned next.

IMAGE: Surat Civil Hospital doctors and staff light candles as they pray for the departed souls of the victims of Air India AI-171 flight crash, in Surat, Gujarat, June 13, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

It was not to be, as the Air India flight carrying him and 241 other passengers and crew crashed soon after take-off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, killing all but one. The newly-wed Bhavik was one of the victims.

Bhavik's father Arjun Maheshwari fought back his tears as he spoke to media persons a day after the tragedy.

 

When his son came to Vadodara two weeks ago on vacation, the family decided to get him married, he said.

"During his trip to his hometown, we arranged his marriage," said Arjun Maheshwari, his eyes swollen due to crying.

Around 1 pm on Thursday, the father and son had their last conversation.

"He called me to say that everything was done and he was ready for take-off. He asked me not to worry as he was going home. He had completed his studies and was working in London. After half an hour, nobody could make any sense of what happened," he said.

Members of the Maheshwari family, living in Vadi area of Vadodara, were inconsolable.

"Happiness came to the family two days ago because a beloved son got married. Bhavik was living in London for the last several years. He visited Vadodara for 15 days every year to spend time with us," said a relative.

When he arrived in Vadodara this time, family members told him to go back only after getting married and his wife could join him in London later.

They had a court marriage, a simple but solemn affair, on June 10.

Bhavik's newly-wed wife travelled to Ahmedabad with others to see him off. "She had not even reached home when the message came that the plane had crashed. It was as if a mountain of grief fell on us," said the relative.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
