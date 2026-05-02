Fake Currency Worth Rs 2.38 Lakh Seized; Two Arrested

Karnataka police have arrested two individuals and seized counterfeit currency worth Rs 2.38 lakh, uncovering a potential fake currency racket in Dakshina Kannada district.

Key Points Two men, Mohammad Sameer and Mohammad Irfan, were arrested in Dakshina Kannada for possessing counterfeit currency.

Police seized fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 2.38 lakh during the operation.

The arrests were made in Bantwal taluk following intelligence about the circulation of fake currency.

Authorities are investigating the source of the counterfeit notes and potential links to a larger network.

Two men were arrested, and counterfeit currency notes with a face value of Rs 2.38 lakh were seized from them in Dakshina Kannada district, police said.

Arrested Individuals Identified

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Sameer (28) and Mohammad Irfan (26), police added.

Police said the arrests were made in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district following a targeted operation based on specific inputs about the circulation of fake currency in the region.

Details Of The Seizure

According to the police, the duo were allegedly found in possession of forged notes, primarily in higher denominations, which they were attempting to circulate.

During the operation, police also recovered three mobile phones and a car believed to have been used by the accused in their activities.

Ongoing Investigation

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused were part of a network involved in distributing counterfeit currency, a senior police officer said.

Authorities are probing the source of the fake notes and examining possible links to a larger inter-district or interstate racket.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to identify other individuals connected to the operation and to trace the origin and circulation channels of the counterfeit currency.