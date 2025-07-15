HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Teens forced into oral sex over non-payment on loan

Teens forced into oral sex over non-payment on loan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 15, 2025 13:49 IST

x

Two teenage male friends, one of them a minor, have allegedly been stripped and forced to indulge in unnatural sex by some persons over non-payment of money in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The accused persons, who are in angadia (courier) business, also filmed the act and threatened the victims that they would circulate it on social media, an official said.

The incident occurred two weeks ago and the main accused has been arrested, while search was on for three other persons, he said.

 

The accused had lent some money to the victims and also accused them of committing a theft, the police said without giving more details.

The two victims were allegedly kidnapped, physically assaulted and confined to a room. They were allegedly stripped and forced to indulge in oral sex, the complaint stated.

Based on a complaint filed by the victims, a case has been registered at the Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station against the accused under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

One of the accused has been arrested so far and search was on for three other persons involved in the crime, he said, adding that police teams have been sent various places to trace the culprits.

The minor victim has a theft case previously registered against him with the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP). He has been kept at a children's home in Kurla.

The police were verifying the allegations made in the complaint, the official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Maha school horror: Girls forced to strip for menstruation check; 8 booked
Maha school horror: Girls forced to strip for menstruation check; 8 booked
Schoolgirls checked for menstruation: Thane principal arrested
Schoolgirls checked for menstruation: Thane principal arrested
Maha kids' abuse: Protestors bring trains to halt
Maha kids' abuse: Protestors bring trains to halt
Badlapur sexual assault: HC raps police, school
Badlapur sexual assault: HC raps police, school
2 boys sexually abused by classmates at Delhi school
2 boys sexually abused by classmates at Delhi school

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Crunchy Chicken Salad: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

10 Rajendra Kumar Songs To Cherish

webstory image 3

12 Most Delightful Foods Of Hyderabad

VIDEOS

Tesla in India: First Look at Mumbai's BKC Showroom4:43

Tesla in India: First Look at Mumbai's BKC Showroom

Sanya Malhotra looked very stylish in a short white top and fashionable jeans1:02

Sanya Malhotra looked very stylish in a short white top...

Shruti Haasan spotted in Mumbai with Labubu Doll, looked cool in a black T-shirt1:21

Shruti Haasan spotted in Mumbai with Labubu Doll, looked...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD