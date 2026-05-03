Drunk Intruders Nabbed At Aligarh Muslim University After Assault

Three individuals were arrested at Aligarh Muslim University after allegedly driving drunk, hitting a student's vehicle, and assaulting students, raising concerns about campus safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three individuals were caught driving under the influence on the Aligarh Muslim University campus.

The individuals rammed their car into a two-wheeler driven by an undergraduate student.

The car occupants, carrying golf clubs, allegedly assaulted the student and bystanders.

University security staff apprehended the individuals and handed them over to the police.

One of the individuals is reportedly an employee of the central government.

Three persons were caught by the Aligarh Muslim University security staff after they drove onto the campus allegedly in an inebriated state, rammed their car into a two-wheeler driven by an undergraduate student and beat up students, officials said on Sunday.

Drunken Driving Incident on Campus

Proctor Naved Khan told PTI that at around 10.00 pm on Saturday, a car carrying the sticker 'Bharat Sarkar' was driving on the road in front of the university library, when it rammed into a two-wheeler ridden by a student.

While no one was hurt, a commotion ensued and some students gathered on the spot. The occupants of the car were carrying golf clubs and started beating up the undergraduate student and some bystanders, according to Khan.

Apprehension and Identification of Intruders

Soon, university security staff arrived and took away the car and its occupants. With the help of the police and CCTV footage, the intruders were identified as Prashant Kaushik, Ajay Chaudhary and Himanshu Rajpoot.

One of them, according to the complaint filed by the AMU security staff, is an employee of the central government.

Police Investigation Underway

The university security officials handed over the intruders along with a written complaint filed at the Civil Lines police station.