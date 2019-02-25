2 Pak nationals among 3 Jaish terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

February 25, 2019 14:23 IST

Two Pakistani nationals, who were top commanders of the Jaish-e-Mohammad and wanted for a 'series of terror crimes', were among the three militants killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Monday.

The terrorists have been identified as Raqib Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Shiganpora in Kulgam, and Pakistani nationals Waleed and Numan, a police spokesman said.

On Sunday, a deputy superintendent of police, an army jawan and the three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed during the encounter in the district's Turigam area.

"The three terrorists killed have been identified as Raqib Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Shiganpora in Kulgam, and incriminating material was recovered from the site of the encounter, the other two terrorists have been identified as Waleed and Numan, foreigners from Pakistan," the spokesman said.

He said, according to police records, the three slain militants were affiliated to proscribed terror outfit JeM.

"The two killed Pakistani terrorists, Waleed and Numan, as per police records, were top commanders of proscribed terror outfit JeM and were active in the southern parts of the Kashmir Valley.

"As per the police records, they were involved in conspiring and executing several terrorist attacks, and were wanted by the law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes, including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities. Several terror crime cases were registered against them for their terrorist activities,” he said.

The spokesman said arms and ammunition, including rifles, were recovered from the encounter site.

"These materials have been taken in the case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror cases," he said.

EU asks Pakistan to take 'clear and sustained' actions against terrorists

The European Union has asked Pakistan to take 'clear and sustained' actions targeting not only all UN-listed transnational terrorist groups but also individuals claiming responsibility for attacks in the wake of the Pulwama terror strike.

The statement came amid heightened tension between the two nuclear-armed arch-rivals after the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad that killed at least 41 Central Reserve Police Force soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the EU Commission, urged Pakistan and India to urgently 'de-escalate' the tension which has built up after the attack.

She spoke to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday and discussed the current situation, a delegation of the European Union (EU) said in a statement here.

The EU is also in contact with India, it said.

Mogherini also highlighted the need to 'continue addressing terrorism including clear and sustained actions targeting not only all United Nations-listed transnational terrorist groups but also individuals claiming responsibility for such attacks', the statement said.

She said the EU's policy has always been to promote a dialogue between Pakistan and India to sort out differences.

After the attack, which was claimed by the United Nations-proscribed JeM, India launched a major diplomatic offensive against Islamabad after the attack and highlighted Pakistan's role in using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

India asked Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorists and terror groups operating from territories under its control.

New Delhi also announced the withdrawal of the Most Favoured Nation status for Pakistan and hiked the customs duty by 200 per cent on goods originating from Pakistan.

