HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Twitter blocks 8,000 accounts in India after govt order

Twitter blocks 8,000 accounts in India after govt order

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 09, 2025 00:56 IST

x

Social media platform X said on Thursday that it has started blocking 8,000 accounts in India following executive orders from the government.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Courtesy X

In a post on X's Global Government Affairs handle, the platform said it received executive orders from the Indian government requiring it to block over 8,000 accounts in the country "subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company's local employees".

"The orders include demands to block access in India to accounts belonging to international news organisations and prominent X users. In most cases, the Indian government has not specified which posts from an account have violated India's local laws. For a significant number of accounts, we did not receive any evidence or justification to block the accounts," X said.

 

It further said that to comply with the orders, it will withhold the specified accounts in India alone.

"We have begun that process. However, we disagree with the Indian government's demands. Blocking entire accounts is not only unnecessary, it amounts to censorship of existing and future content..."

X said the decision is not an easy one, but "keeping the platform accessible in India is vital to Indians' ability to access information".

"We believe that making these executive orders public is essential for transparency -- lack of disclosure discourages accountability and can contribute to arbitrary decision-making. However, due to legal restrictions, we are unable to publish the executive orders at this time," it said.

X said it is exploring all possible legal avenues available to the company.

"Unlike users located in India, X is restricted by Indian law in its ability to bring legal challenges against these executive orders. However, we encourage all users who are impacted by these blocking orders to seek appropriate relief from the courts," the post by X said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pahalgam fallout: India suspends X accounts of Bilawal Bhutto, Imran Khan
Pahalgam fallout: India suspends X accounts of Bilawal Bhutto, Imran Khan
Elon Musk's X sues govt over censorship, content regulation
Elon Musk's X sues govt over censorship, content regulation
X objects to govt action on farmers' protest posts
X objects to govt action on farmers' protest posts
X fights global takedown of posts against Rajat Sharma
X fights global takedown of posts against Rajat Sharma
Twitter blocks 97% of accounts, posts flagged by govt
Twitter blocks 97% of accounts, posts flagged by govt

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

webstory image 3

New Smart TVs With Vision AI From Samsung For 2025

VIDEOS

A complete blackout has been enforced in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir0:33

A complete blackout has been enforced in Udhampur, Jammu...

Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning in all black!0:59

Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning in all black!

'12th Fail' fame Medha Shankar looks stunning!1:03

'12th Fail' fame Medha Shankar looks stunning!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD