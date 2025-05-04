HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pahalgam fallout: India suspends X accounts of Bilawal Bhutto, Imran Khan

Pahalgam fallout: India suspends X accounts of Bilawal Bhutto, Imran Khan

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 04, 2025 17:23 IST

x

Following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the accounts of Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, have been suspended in India.

IMAGE: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Former Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto had acknowledged his country's tango with terror operatives, saying that Pakistan has a past.

Bhutto acknowledged Pakistan's history with extremism, claiming the nation has suffered as a result and has since reformed.

 

His statement followed defence minister Khwaja Asif's admission of Pakistan's involvement in backing and funding terrorist groups.

In a conversation with Sky News's Yalda Hakim on Thursday, Bhutto said, "As far as what the defence minister said, I don't think it is a secret that Pakistan has a past... As a result, we have suffered, Pakistan has suffered. We have gone through wave after wave of extremism. But as a result of what we suffered, we also learned our lessons. We have gone through internal reforms to address this problem..."

"As far as Pakistan's history is concerned, it is history, and it is not something that we are partaking in today. It is true that it is an unfortunate part of our history," Bhutto further said.

Bhutto had addressed a rally in Mirpur Khas on Thursday and engaged in empty rhetoric, claiming that Pakistan wanted peace but was ready for war if India provoked them.

"Pakistan is a peaceful country, and Islam is a peaceful religion. We do not want war, but if someone attacks our Sindhu, then they should be ready for war. We don't beat the drums of war, but if provoked, the roar of a united Pakistan will be deafening," he said in the rally.

Bhutto was under fire for making a controversial "either water or blood will flow" statement, threatening India over the suspension of the Indus water treaty, which allocates the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) to Pakistan and the Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) to India. 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pak bans Indian ships after New Delhi's fresh sanctions
Pak bans Indian ships after New Delhi's fresh sanctions
'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'
'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'
Desperate attempt to...: India on Pak's missile test
Desperate attempt to...: India on Pak's missile test
'In a way the India-Pakistan war is already on'
'In a way the India-Pakistan war is already on'
Pahalgam attack: India bans Pak PM's YouTube channel
Pahalgam attack: India bans Pak PM's YouTube channel

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Times Actors Played Kashmiris

webstory image 2

13 Of India's Very First Hotels

webstory image 3

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

VIDEOS

Uttarakhand: Portals of Badrinath Dham opened for devotees1:04

Uttarakhand: Portals of Badrinath Dham opened for devotees

In a first, IAF fighter jets land at night on Ganga Expressway5:49

In a first, IAF fighter jets land at night on Ganga...

'Sought and received permission': Dismissed CRPF jawan on marrying Pakistani woman20:19

'Sought and received permission': Dismissed CRPF jawan on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD