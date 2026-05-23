HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Actor's Husband Remanded In Dowry Death Case

Actor's Husband Remanded In Dowry Death Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 23, 2026 16:59 IST

x

The husband of former actor Twisha Sharma has been remanded to police custody in Bhopal, following accusations of dowry harassment leading to her death.

Photograph: Reuters

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • Samarth Singh, husband of actor Twisha Sharma, remanded to seven-day police custody in Bhopal.
  • Singh was arrested in Jabalpur and presented before a magistrate in Bhopal.
  • Twisha Sharma's family accused her husband and mother-in-law of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.
  • An FIR was registered against Singh and his mother following Twisha Sharma's death on May 12.

A court in Bhopal on Saturday remanded Samarth Singh, the husband of former actor Twisha Sharma and an accused in her alleged dowry death case, to a seven-day police custody.

After arresting Singh from Jabalpur on Friday, police produced him before Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta in Bhopal.

 

Court Grants Police Custody

The court granted the police seven days' custody of the accused for interrogation.

The counsel for Singh also submitted the accused's passport to the court.

Singh, son of former judge and Bhopal Consumer Court chairperson Giribala Singh, was brought to Bhopal from Jabalpur in the early hours of Saturday and taken to Katara Hills police station, sources said.

Background Of The Case

Police took Singh's custody from the Jabalpur district court premises on Friday, where he had gone to surrender after withdrawing his anticipatory bail plea from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

A lawyer by profession, Singh had been evading arrest since an FIR was registered against him and his mother following Twisha Sharma's death on May 12. A reward of Rs 30,000 was declared on information leading to his arrest.

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area. Her family accused her husband and mother-in-law of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Twisha Sharma Death: Husband Arrested, Remanded For Questioning
Twisha Sharma Death: Husband Arrested, Remanded For Questioning
Twisha Sharma Death: Court Denies Bail To Husband
Twisha Sharma Death: Court Denies Bail To Husband
Twisha Sharma death case: Absconding husband seeks bail
Twisha Sharma death case: Absconding husband seeks bail
Dowry Death Case: Husband Surrenders In Jabalpur Court
Dowry Death Case: Husband Surrenders In Jabalpur Court
Twisha Sharma Dowry Death: Husband Applies For Anticipatory Bail
Twisha Sharma Dowry Death: Husband Applies For Anticipatory Bail

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Shahid Kapoor Nails Casual Chic Look At Mumbai Airport0:18

Shahid Kapoor Nails Casual Chic Look At Mumbai Airport

Marco Rubio Visits Saint Teresa's Mother House In Kolkata2:43

Marco Rubio Visits Saint Teresa's Mother House In Kolkata

'Justice For Pulwama': Anti-Terror Activist Hails Hamza Burhan's Elimination4:56

'Justice For Pulwama': Anti-Terror Activist Hails Hamza...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO