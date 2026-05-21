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Twisha Sharma death case: Absconding husband seeks bail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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May 21, 2026 13:53 IST

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The husband of Twisha Sharma, who allegedly died due to dowry harassment, has applied for bail in the Jabalpur High Court, intensifying the legal battle surrounding her death.

Twisha Sharma death case

IMAGE: Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Samarth Singh, husband of the deceased Twisha Sharma, has filed a bail application in the Jabalpur High Court.
  • A magistrate court previously rejected Samarth Singh's anticipatory bail but granted bail to his mother, Giribala Singh.
  • Twisha Sharma was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal, with her family alleging dowry harassment as the cause.
  • An FIR has been registered against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act.
  • Police have announced a reward for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest and are seeking revocation of his passport.

Samarth Singh, the absconding husband of Twisha Sharma who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week, has filed a bail application in the Jabalpur High Court.

Bail Application and Court Proceedings

A magistrate court had earlier rejected his anticipatory bail application while granting it to his mother, Giribala Singh, a retired district sessions judge.

 

Details of Twisha Sharma's Death

Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. The family of the 33-year-old model turned actor accused her in-laws of pushing their daughter to death. The Singhs claim she was addicted to drugs.

Legal Action and Investigation

Police registered an FIR under Sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita along with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, naming Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh.

Police Efforts to Apprehend the Accused

Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest and also approached the court for revocation of his passport.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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