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Twisha Sharma Death: AIIMS Team Conducts Second Post Mortem

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 24, 2026 18:54 IST

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A second autopsy has been completed on model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma after her family alleged dowry harassment and raised concerns about the initial post mortem examination.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • AIIMS Delhi doctors conducted a second post mortem on Twisha Sharma after her family alleged dowry harassment.
  • The family raised concerns about the initial autopsy, citing potential blunt force injuries and inadequate examination.
  • Laboratory tests, including histopathology and viscera examination, are required for the final report.
  • Twisha Sharma's husband has been arrested and is in police remand, while her mother-in-law has been granted anticipatory bail.

A team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi completed the second post mortem of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma in Bhopal on Sunday, with a senior official from the premier institution stating that the compilation of the report would take some time.

Twisha (33) was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, with her family accusing her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Her in-laws, however, claimed she suffered from drug addiction.

 

Second Autopsy Ordered in Twisha Sharma Case

Acting on a May 22 order from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, constituted a four-member team of senior doctors to conduct a second autopsy."Compilation of the report will take some time as certain laboratory tests, including histopathology and viscera examination, are required," Chief of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS, Delhi Dr Sudhir Gupta said.

The team also visited her residence and the incident spot to carry out assessments related to the case. Dr Gupta added that the team will return (to Delhi) on Monday with the samples, photographs, videos and written findings.

Family's Concerns Regarding Initial Post Mortem

Earlier, Ankur Pandey, advocate for Twisha Sharma's family, had said the autopsy was completed by 3:40pm. Twisha's second post-mortem began after her brother and his wife identified her, Pandey had informed.

Her family had requested the medical team to adopt a multidisciplinary forensic, pathological and radiological approach and independently examine concerns they claimed were not adequately addressed during the first post-mortem conducted in Bhopal.

Details of Representation Submitted by Father

On Saturday, Twisha's father submitted a detailed representation along with a copy of the high court order to the medical board, raising several concerns regarding the first autopsy.

Among the concerns raised were alleged blunt force injuries on Twisha's left arm and forearm, lack of detailed dissection to determine the depth and age of injuries, and absence of radiological examination of the neck and cervical structures.

The family also sought a correlation between the alleged ligature material and injuries recorded on the neck and requested a toxicological evaluation of preserved viscera samples.

The representation also urged to examine whether findings relating to the face, eyes and lungs were consistent with hanging, strangulation, suffocation or any other possible cause of death.

Legal Proceedings and Arrests

The police have registered an FIR against Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, who is a lawyer, and her mother-in-law and former district judge Giribala Singh on charges of harassment for dowry.

Samarth Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on Friday after remaining absconding for 10 days. A Bhopal court on Saturday sent him to a seven-day police remand. Giribala Singh was granted anticipatory bail by a Bhopal court earlier.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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