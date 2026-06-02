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Twisha Sharma Case: Husband, Mother-In-Law Sent To Judicial Custody

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 02, 2026 15:05 IST

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Samarth Singh, the husband of late model Twisha Sharma, and his mother have been remanded to judicial custody in Bhopal, facing allegations of dowry harassment connected to her death.

Key Points

  • Twisha Sharma's husband and mother-in-law remanded to judicial custody.
  • The arrest follows allegations of dowry harassment related to Twisha Sharma's death.
  • The CBI reconstructed the scene of Twisha Sharma's alleged suicide.
  • Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh were asked to detail the events of May 12.

A court in Bhopal on Tuesday remanded late model Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, both accused of dowry harassment, in judicial custody for 14 days on completion of their CBI remand.

Details of the Twisha Sharma Case

Twisha was found hanging in her marital home in Bhopal on May 12.

 

The CBI produced Samarth Singh and his mother, a retired district judge, in the court of Shobhna Bhalave, after completion of their remand, following which they were sent in judicial custody till June 16, said Twisha's family lawyer, Ankur Pandey.

A day earlier, the CBI reconstructed the circumstances of the former model's alleged suicide at her marital home here using dummies.

The central agency, along with forensic and crime scene experts, asked Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh to give a detailed account of happenings on the night of May 12, officials had said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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