CBI Gets Custody Of Husband In Twisha Sharma Death Case

The CBI has taken custody of Samarth Singh, the husband of model-actor Twisha Sharma, to investigate her death amid allegations of dowry harassment and domestic violence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The CBI has taken over the investigation into the death of model-actor Twisha Sharma.

Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, has been remanded in CBI custody by a Bhopal court.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is considering the cancellation of anticipatory bail for Samarth Singh's mother.

Twisha Sharma's family alleges dowry demands and domestic violence led to her death.

The CBI has re-registered the FIR, invoking sections related to dowry death and cruelty.

A Bhopal court on Wednesday remanded Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation, following which the agency took the accused to his home to further its probe into the death of the former model-actor.

In Jabalpur, the Madhya Pradesh High Court reserved its judgment on the pleas seeking the cancellation of the anticipatory bail of Samarth Singh's mother and retired judge Giribala Singh.

CBI Launches Investigation Into Model's Death

The CBI on Monday took over the probe into the death of Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at her marital home here on May 12. It has re-registered a Madhya Pradesh police FIR showing Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh as accused.

Earlier, Samarth, who is a lawyer, was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police from Jabalpur and brought to Bhopal, where he was sent to police remand for seven days by a magistrate court, Advocate Ankur Pandey told PTI Videos.

Legal Proceedings and Custody Transfer

As Samarth Singh's custody is no longer required by the SIT because the probe has been transferred to the CBI, the accused was produced in court, where the federal agency sought his remand, the lawyer said.

Accordingly, the court remanded Samarth in CBI custody. Since the custody of the accused and all related documents have now been handed over to the CBI, any further investigation in the case will be conducted by the central agency, he said.

"Today's proceedings in the magistrate's court were merely a formality. From this point onward, any further legal proceedings will take place in the CBI court concerned," he said.

Investigation at Matrimonial Home

Later, a CBI team, along with Samarth Singh, reached his mother Giribala Singh's house, Twisha's matrimonial home, in the city's Katara Hills area as part of its investigation.

Taking over the probe from the state police, the CBI invoked sections 80(2) (punishment for dowry death), 85 (husband or his relative subjecting woman to cruelty) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, which were levelled by the state police as well.

Family Allegations and Previous Arrest

The Bhopal police had registered the FIR two days after Twisha's death.

In their statements, Twisha's family members alleged that she was tormented by her in-laws, who were not satisfied with the dowry paid at the time of her marriage on December 9, 2025. They accused her in-laws of mental torture and domestic violence, and pushing the 33-year-old former Miss Pune to take the extreme step.

In several media interviews, Twisha's mother-in-law has, however, questioned her purported medical treatment and mental state. Samarth Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on May 22 after absconding for 10 days.

Second Postmortem and Anticipatory Bail

On Sunday, a team of doctors from AIIMS-Delhi conducted a second postmortem of Twisha in Bhopal following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, after her parents raised serious concerns about procedural lapses by local authorities.

Meanwhile, the HC's vacation bench of Justice Devnarayan Mishra reserved its judgment on pleas seeking the cancellation of Giribala Singh's anticipatory bail. The decision followed a four-hour session of intense arguments from both the prosecution and the defence.