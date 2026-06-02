Twisha Sharma Suicide: Husband, Mother-In-Law Remanded In Custody

The husband and mother-in-law of late model Twisha Sharma have been remanded to judicial custody as the CBI continues its investigation into allegations of dowry harassment and domestic violence leading to her death.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Twisha Sharma's husband and mother-in-law have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days following a CBI investigation into alleged dowry harassment.

The CBI is awaiting forensic reports from seized electronic devices and a second post-mortem examination in the Twisha Sharma suicide case.

Twisha Sharma's family alleges she was subjected to mental torture and domestic violence by her in-laws over dowry demands.

The CBI reconstructed the circumstances of Twisha Sharma's death at her marital home, using dummies to understand the events of May 12.

A court in Bhopal on Tuesday remanded late model Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, both accused of dowry harassment, in judicial custody for 14 days on completion of their CBI remand.

Twisha was found hanging in her marital home in Bhopal on May 12.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced Samarth Singh and his mother, a retired district judge, in the court of Shobhna Bhalave, after completion of their remand, following which they were sent in judicial custody till June 16, said Twisha's family lawyer Ankur Pandey.

CBI Investigation Details

Talking to PTI Videos later, senior lawyer Anurag Shrivastava representing Twisha's family said, "The CBI submitted an application stating that a substantial part of its investigation is still pending. They (CBI) have many witnesses and other individuals whom they still need to interrogate and whose statements are to be recorded."

"They have also seized digital data and various electronic devices, which have been sent for forensic examination, and the forensic reports are still awaited. Additionally, the report of the second post-mortem examination is also pending...For these reasons, the CBI has indicated that it may require the custody of both accused persons again for further questioning and investigation," he said.

Therefore, the central probe agency requested that the accused be remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, he added.

The CBI later took both of them to the central jail under judicial custody.

Reconstruction of Events

A day earlier, the CBI reconstructed the circumstances of the late model's alleged suicide at her marital home here using dummies.

The central agency, along with forensic and crime scene experts, asked Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh to give a detailed account of the happenings on the night of May 12, officials had said.

Family Allegations and FIR Details

Twisha's first post-mortem report said her death was caused due to "antemortem hanging by ligature" and her body bore "multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature possible by blunt force over other parts of the body have been noted)".

After receiving the post-mortem report and recording the statement of family members of Twisha, a former actor-model, the police registered the FIR on May 15.

In their statements, Twisha's family members alleged that she was tormented by her in-laws, who were not satisfied with the dowry paid at the time of marriage on December 9, 2025.

They accused her in-laws of mental torture and domestic violence, and pushing the 33-year-old to take the extreme step.

In the statement given to the police at the time of filing the FIR, Twisha's family said she had spoken to her mother at 9.41 pm.

During the call, her husband was heard shouting, and the call was cut abruptly, the FIR citing the statement alleged. After repeated calls, Giribala Singh picked up the phone and told Twisha's sister-in-law that "she is no more" and cut the call, it is alleged.